Sculptor Capital LP Sells 805,260 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 805,260 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.52% of Autohome worth $61,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autohome by 9.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth $234,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Autohome by 308.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

ATHM traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.68. 14,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

