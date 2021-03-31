Sculptor Capital LP Takes $3.38 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 88,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,759,609. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.