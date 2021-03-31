Sculptor Capital LP Takes $4.41 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,536 shares of company stock worth $25,636,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.79. 20,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.79. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -280.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

