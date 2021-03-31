Sculptor Capital LP Takes $6.27 Million Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $16,863,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,540,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,450,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,536,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,883,000.

COOLU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 61,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

