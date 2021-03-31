Sculptor Capital LP Takes $8.41 Million Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 832,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.19% of Vector Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,628,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,055,000.

Shares of VACQ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 11,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

