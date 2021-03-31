Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.11% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTIV. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 1,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

