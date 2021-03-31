Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,640,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000.

Gores Holdings VI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,814. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

