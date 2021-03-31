Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.61% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QELL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 63,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

