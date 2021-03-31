Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Decreased by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. SEA makes up 10.0% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,905,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,375,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock traded up $13.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

