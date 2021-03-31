Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,361 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 32,650 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SEA worth $73,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SEA by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,391 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

