Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,871,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,297.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $40,727.70.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. 55,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,443. The firm has a market cap of $466.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Priority Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

