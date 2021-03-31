Seaport Global Securities Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) to Neutral

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

NYSE:KMX opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

