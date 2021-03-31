Secret (SCRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.19 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00005712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $235.98 million and $8.19 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,286,828 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

