Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.38% of Security National Financial worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 216,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Security National Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Security National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Security National Financial news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $95,124 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Security National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Security National Financial Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

