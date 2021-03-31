Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 6,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 231,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

