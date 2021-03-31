Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SGAMY stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Sega Sammy has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $957.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

