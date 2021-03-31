SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

