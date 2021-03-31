SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

