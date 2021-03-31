SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,858 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,789. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

