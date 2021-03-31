Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $3.27 million and $226,524.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00061079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00334907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00813027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00049101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00086557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029572 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

