SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Ryan Souan Sells 5,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SLQT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.00. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

