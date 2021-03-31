SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Ryan Souan Sells 5,000 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):
NYSE SLQT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.00. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
