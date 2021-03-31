SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Purchases $182,000.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 404,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,401. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMrush Company Profile

There is no company description available for SEMrush Holdings Inc

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.