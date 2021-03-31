SENSO (SENSO) Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One SENSO token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SENSO has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $1.13 million worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SENSO has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000131 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About SENSO

SENSO (CRYPTO:SENSO) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SENSO

