Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0347 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $69.33 million and approximately $400,685.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

