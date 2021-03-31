Serum (SRM) Price Hits $5.42 on Major Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Serum coin can now be bought for $5.42 or 0.00009164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $271.23 million and $114.28 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

