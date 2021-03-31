Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

