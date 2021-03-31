Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 52.8% in March

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.23. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

