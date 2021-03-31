Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,936 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Shake Shack worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,152. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -166.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

