Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shangri-La Asia stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Shangri-La Asia has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants.

