Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.51

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.51 and traded as high as C$5.57. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 457,472 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.74.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

