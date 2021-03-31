SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $377,013.62 and approximately $84.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,287.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.92 or 0.03253532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00335660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.03 or 0.00922681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.90 or 0.00414770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00374740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00265591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024270 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

