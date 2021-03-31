Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,964 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.