Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SKLKY stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Shinsei Bank has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $3.64.
About Shinsei Bank
