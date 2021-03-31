ShipChain Trading 80.1% Higher Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $689.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00635131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

