Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 306.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Shopify were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after acquiring an additional 228,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,048.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,111.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 667.95, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

