Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

SRGHY stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Get Shoprite alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.