Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Expands By 63.1%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $29,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $25,873,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $22,768,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABCM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.