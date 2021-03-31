Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Expands By 63.1%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ ABCM opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $29,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $25,873,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $22,768,000.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
