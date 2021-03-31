Short Interest in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Decreases By 22.7%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACUIF. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on AcuityAds from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACUIF opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

