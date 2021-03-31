Short Interest in Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Declines By 26.9%

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 1,304,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAVVF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.47.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAVVF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $364.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.