Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Declines By 24.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,375. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EADSY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

