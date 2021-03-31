Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Declines By 24.5%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,375. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.