Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 58.7%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
About AmeriCann
Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.