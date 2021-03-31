Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 58.7%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

