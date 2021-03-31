Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Grows By 50.0%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $258,779.08.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of FINS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 88,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,334. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.