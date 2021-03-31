Short Interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Grows By 65.4%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AQB stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $447.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.27. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. On average, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.