Short Interest in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declines By 23.0%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,407. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.