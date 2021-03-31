Short Interest in BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Increases By 64.3%

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BSRC opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. BioSolar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

