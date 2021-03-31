Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Rises By 62.1%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BFY stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

