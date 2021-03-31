Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declines By 24.7%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BCX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 754,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 38,601 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

