Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rises By 63.0%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.78 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. As a group, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

