Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Declines By 25.7%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of CCNC stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.
Code Chain New Continent Company Profile
