Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Declines By 25.7%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CCNC stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

