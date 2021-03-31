Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases By 58.3%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of COIHY opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Croda International has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

COIHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.