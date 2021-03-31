Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases By 58.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of COIHY opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Croda International has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

COIHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

